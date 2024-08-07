Elderly man dies following hit-and-run accident in San Luis Obispo
August 6, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
An 87-year-old man died a week after he was hit by a car in San Luis Obispo. City officials identified the victim of the July 23 hit-and-run as Saul Goldberg of Avila Beach.
Shortly before noon on Aug. 23, the 87-year-old and a 73-year-old bicyclists were riding southbound on S. Higuera Street near the cemetery when a white sedan hit and injured them. The driver did not stop.
A San Luis Obispo Ambulance crew happened to be in the area and stopped to assist.
The 73-year-old rider sustained minor to moderate injuries.
A white four-door sedan was seen fleeing the scene shortly after the collision and its driver is wanted for questioning.
