Elderly man dies following hit-and-run accident in San Luis Obispo

August 6, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

An 87-year-old man died a week after he was hit by a car in San Luis Obispo. City officials identified the victim of the July 23 hit-and-run as Saul Goldberg of Avila Beach.

Shortly before noon on Aug. 23, the 87-year-old and a 73-year-old bicyclists were riding southbound on S. Higuera Street near the cemetery when a white sedan hit and injured them. The driver did not stop.

A San Luis Obispo Ambulance crew happened to be in the area and stopped to assist.

The 73-year-old rider sustained minor to moderate injuries.

A white four-door sedan was seen fleeing the scene shortly after the collision and its driver is wanted for questioning.

