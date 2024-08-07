Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits near Bakersfield, shakes SLO County

August 6, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake near Bakersfield caused shaking in San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the earthquake struck near Lamont which is located south of Bakersfield and north of the Grapevine. While the quake was felt in multiple counties, no damage or injuries have been reported.

Following the magnitude 5.2 earthquake, dozens of aftershocks of up to magnitude 4.5 shook the area.

