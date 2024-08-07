Grover Beach management seeking large raises

August 7, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

After Grover Beach officials agreed to provide police officers a 10% increase in pay over nearly two years, city management is seeking the same salary increase. At a special meeting on Wednesday, the Grover Beach City Council is slated to approve the 10% raises for officers and city executive management.

The proposed raises for the represented police department employees is slated to cost the city $221.193 during fiscal year 2024-2025. The proposed executive management staff raises are estimated to cost the city $65,000 during fiscal year 2024-2025.

Over eight years, Grover Beach’s city managers’ salary and benefit packages have increased 88%.

In 2014, the city paid former City Manager Bob Perrault $172,521 in total pay and benefits, according to Transparent California. In 2022, the city paid City Manager Matthew Bronson $325,117 in total pay and benefits, an 88% increase.

City management justifies the proposed 10% increase in pay as equivalent to recommendations for represented Police Department employees and also as a way to keep up with what other government agencies pay management staff.

“The city manager is recommending an adjustment in the compensation and benefits structure for the executive management employees to keep these positions competitive with comparable cities from a recruitment and retention standpoint,” according to Bronson’s staff report.

On Aug. 7 at 5 p.m., the City Council will discuss passing two resolutions, one raising police officers pay and another raising executive management pay.

