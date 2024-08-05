Paso Robles man arrested for stabbing person

August 5, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

One man is in jail and another is recovering after a stabbing in Paso Robles early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., a caller reported a stabbing victim had been taken to a local hospital. Investigators determined 32-year-old man Alberto Cruz Nieves allegedly stabbed the victim in the 3300 block of Vine Street earlier in the morning, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Cruz Nieves fled the scene in a vehicle after the stabbing. Kern County area CHP officers later located CruzNieves in a vehicle and took him into custody without incident.

Authorities booked the Paso Robles man in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. CruzNieves remains in custody with his bail set $25,000, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office website.

Paso Robles police are continuing to investigate the stabbing. Investigators ask that anyone who has information about the case call the police department at (805) 237-6464 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

