Lompoc teen rescues drowning boy at Lake Nacimiento
August 25, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Park rangers gave a shout out to a Lompoc teen who rescued a drowning boy at Lake Nacimiento last week.
On Aug. 18, 13 -year-old Lazaro Perez was visiting Lake Nacimiento Resort with his family when he saw a 7-year-old child fall off a tube near the shoreline. The child, who was not wearing a life jacket, went under the water and did not resurface.
Perez immediately jumped into action swimming out to the child, locating him, and then bringing him to the shoreline.
Monterey County Park Rangers, Cal Fire Station 33, and San Luis Ambulance evaluated the patient, who was later transported by family members to a local hospital for further medical treatment.
“Thank you, Lazaro, you truly saved the day,” park rangers posted on social media.
