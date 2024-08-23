Man who allegedly fired gun at SLO apartment complex arrested again

August 23, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Less than two months after a man allegedly fired a gun at the Madonna Road Apartments in San Luis Obispo, he was reportedly spotted again in the area with a firearm. The suspect evaded capture overnight Thursday, but police officers tracked him down and arrested him again Friday morning.

On July 1, officers arrested Luis Martin Barron, 30, after a lengthy standoff. The standoff followed Barron allegedly firing a gun at the Madonna Road Apartments in the 1500 block of Madonna Road and threatening residents there.

At 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, a witness reported a man with a handgun walking around the Madonna Road Apartments. Police officers flooded the area, looking for Barron, a former resident of the apartment complex, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Out of an abundance of caution, authorities issued a reverse 911, instructing residents in the area to shelter in place. Officers conducted an extensive search, but failed to locate Barron.

Authorities lifted the shelter in place. Police continued to patrol the area.

Then at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, patrol officers located Barron near the intersection of Madonna and Los Osos Valley roads and took him into custody. Police did not find a gun in Barron’s possession.

Officers booked Barron in SLO County Jail on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of concentrated cannabis.

