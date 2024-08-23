Woman attempts to kidnap children from elementary school in Santa Maria

August 23, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

An unidentified woman allegedly attempted to kidnap two children from Tunnell Elementary School in Santa Maria as school was getting out on Thursday afternoon.

The children did not leave with the woman, according to principal Theresa Diaz. Santa Maria police detectives are interviewing the children. The investigation into the attempted abduction is ongoing.

Officers learned the suspect was reportedly driving a gray Toyota Camry with a license plate frame that had a bear, purple lettering and the word “Fresno.”

Diaz informed parents of an increase in police presence in the area.

“For all of us in our Tunnell Community, this is an excellent opportunity to review and practice with our children how they arrive and leave school, how to stay vigilant, and how important it is for students and families to report anything unusual to an adult at school immediately,” Diaz wrote in a letter to parents. “We are all here to keep our students safe, and we ask for your help. Please speak with your children about safety, and if you see anything suspicious at any time, please report it immediately to school staff.”

