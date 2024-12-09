CHP pursuit ends with crash at elementary school in Santa Maria

December 9, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A driver fleeing officers in Santa Maria was arrested after he crashed at Santa Bonita Elementary School on Sunday.

Shortly after 4 p.m., a California Highway Patrol officer attempted to pull over a silver Honda Element near Betteravia Road, west of Black Road. The driver was spotted speeding and passing unsafely.

Instead of stopping, the driver fled eventually heading eastbound on W. Main Street. Near Bonita School, the driver attempted to pass another vehicle on the right, clipping its mirror.

The driver then lost control, causing the Honda to roll over and land on Bonita School property.

Both occupants of the Honda, residents of Santa Maria, were injured in the crash. Responders transported the pair to Marian Regional Medical Center.

CHP officers are investigating the incident.

