Morro Bay needs revenue producing projects

August 10, 2024

OPINION by BOB FOWLER

The City of Morro Bay needs private investment to develop and redevelop revenue producing projects that benefit our city. Without it the city’s economic vitality stagnates, and the city goes bankrupt.

Those investors need assurances that the process is fair and that they have a path to successfully entitling a property. That is why Morro Bay and every other municipality invest hundreds of thousands of dollars and untold hours of their citizens time and their city staff’s time in developing general plans, zoning codes, waterfront master plans, downtown design districts and all the other dozens of reports and planning documents.

Measure A-24 eliminates that kind of assurance for a prospective investor. After spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in the normal entitlement process, the project is then required to survive a public vote? Nobody’s going to take that kind of risk.

On top of that, Measure A-24 cedes the approval of the battery energy storage system plant to the State Energy Commission. So we end up with the battery energy storage system plant and a dilapidated and deteriorating property with no path forward to be redeveloped.

That’s bad For business and that’s bad for Morro Bay. Vote no!

Bob Fowler is a Morro Bay buisness owner who completed a full rebuild of Morro Bay Landing.

