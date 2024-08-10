San Luis Obispo County gas prices continue decline, find the best prices

August 10, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The average price for a gallon of gas in the United States is declining while electric prices remain steady.The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped five cents last week to $4,82, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell three cents to $4.60 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices dropped four cents to $3.50 a gallon.

“With Tropical Storm Debby drifting up the I-95 corridor to visit the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, the threat to Gulf Coast oil production and refining is over,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But tensions in the Middle East and some overseas economic uncertainty may mitigate any drop in oil prices.”

SLO County currently has the 15th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s cost for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.98. Yuba County boasts the lowest average cost, at $4.29 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.19 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.23 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.23 Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.25 7-Eleven – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.25 Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $4.25 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.29 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.29 Fastrip Fuel & Chalk Mountain – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.37 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $4.39

