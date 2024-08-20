Los Alamos mail theft victim sets trap, catches thieves

August 20, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Two people are in a Santa Barbara County Jail after a mail theft victim in Los Alamos set a trap that led to their Aug. 19 arrests.

After discovering items missing from her box at the Los Alamos Post Office, the woman mailed herself a package that included a tracking device. The woman then tracked the package leaving the post office shortly after 7 a.m. on Monday.

After the victim reported the theft and the thieves location, deputies located two suspects and the woman’s missing mail in the 600 block of E. Sunrise Drive in Santa Maria.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Virginia Franchessca Lara of Santa Maria and 37-year-old Donald Ashton Terry of Riverside and booked them in the Northern Branch Jail.

Lara is charged with possession of checks with intent to commit fraud, fictitious checks, identity theft, credit card theft and conspiracy. She is being held on $50,000 bail.

Terry is charged with burglary, possession of checks with intent to commit fraud, credit card theft, identity theft, and conspiracy. He was also booked on several theft related warrants from Riverside County. He is being held on $460,000 bail.

“The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office would like to commend the victim for her proactive solution, while highlighting that she also exercised appropriate caution by contacting law enforcement to safely and successfully apprehend the suspects,” according to a press release. “Deputies are continuing work on this case including contacting additional victims.”

