SLO County gas prices dropping, electric remains flat
August 25, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell seven cents to $4.84 during the past month while electric prices remain unchanged, according to figures from AAA.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell one cent to $4.60 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices dropped six cents to $3.38 a gallon.
“Reaching a price point last seen on March 6, the national average for a gallon of gas fell six cents to $3.38 since last week,” according to AAA. “Meanwhile, the national average for L2 commercial electricity has held steady for a month” at 34 cents a kilowatt of electricity at commercial charging stations.
SLO County currently has the 14th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s cost for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.92. Yuba County boasts the lowest average cost, at $4.29 a gallon.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.23
- VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.23
- Fastrip Fuel & Chalk Mountain – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.27
- 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.29
- Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.29
- Arco – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.29
- Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.37
- Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $4.39
- Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.39
- Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.39
