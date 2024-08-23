Grover Beach police bust alleged operators of drug house

August 22, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Grover Beach police on Wednesday arrested the alleged operators of a drug house, as well as a couple other suspects on the premises.

Detectives and officers served a narcotics-related search warrant at a home in the 600 block of S. 10th Street. Investigators searched the residence and found various narcotics for sale, as well as paraphernalia and a firearm, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

Police contacted and arrested four individuals, each of whom were booked in San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Angel Medina, 34, of Grover Beach, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of counterfeit pills and operating or maintaining a drug house.

Monica Trejo, 35, of Grover Beach, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of methamphetamine and operating or maintaining a drug house.

Amanda Patterson, 40, of Los Osos, was arrested for possession of controlled substances.

Serena Bishop, 43, of Grover Beach, was arrested on a felony warrant out of Kings County for false impersonation and misdemeanor drug charges.

The Grover Beach Police Department thanks the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s K-9 for assisting with drug bust. The police department also asks members of the public to report any suspected drug sales or illegal activity in their neighborhoods.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...