SLO County supervisor blocks plan to take property by eminent domain

August 21, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Debbie Arnold voted Tuesday against taking a man’s property by eminent domain in order to complete the Bob Jones Trail from the Octagon Barn off South Higuera Street to Avila Beach. A vote that has at least temporarily halted the proposed project.

And while all five supervisors support the project, supervisors Arnold and John Peschong have voiced objection to using eminent domain for recreational projects. Taking property through eminent domain requires a 4/5 vote.

Ray Bunnell has repeatedly refused to sell a portion of his land for the project.

Noting her steadfast support of property rights, Arnold voted against condemnation. Supervisor Peschong recused himself from the vote because of a conflict of interest. Bunnell donated $1,750 to Peschong in 2023.

The state awarded San Luis Obispo County $18 million to complete the Bob Jones Bike Trail from the Octagon Barn off South Higuera Street to Avila Beach. However, if the county is unable to start construction on the project by March 2025, it will lose the $18 million grant and will also have to pay back a previous $2.3 million grant, which it has already spent.

