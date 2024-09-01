Drunk driver rolls car in Morro Bay

September 1, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

An allegedly drunk driver crashed on South Bay Boulevard in Morro Bay early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m, the man was headed northbound South Bay Boulevard near Main Street when he misjudged an embankment causing his car to roll nearly 100 feet. First responders transported the driver, who was suffering from minor injuries, to a local hospital.

.”The consequences of driving intoxicated whether it is from too many alcoholic beverages or ingesting a controlled substance impairs the ability to operate a motor vehicle safely,” according to the Morro Bay Police department.

.

