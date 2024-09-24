Cal Poly student advisor pleaded not guilty to attempted rape, burglary

September 24, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A former Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student advisor charged with attempted rape, assault and burglary pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

During the hearing, San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Rita Federman increased 25-year-old Alexis Alejandro’s bail to $200,000. Alejandro remains in the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on Sept 7, a resident of Poly Canyon Village at Cal Poly awoke to find a man’s hand on her face, a struggle ensued, and the man fled. After a nearly three-week investigation, officers arrested Alejandro, a resident advisor at Poly Canyon Village.

Resident advisors are older students who live on the floor they oversee.

Judge Federman also issued a criminal protective order that prohibits Alejandro from having any contact with the alleged victim.

