Motorcyclist killed in crash in Nipomo, truck driver charged

September 24, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 37-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a green pickup truck in Nipomo on Tuesday afternoon. The truck driver who fled the scene is in jail.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Genaro CortezBeltran, 36, was driving his truck southbound on Hutton Road in heavy traffic when he attempted to make a U-turn. Levi Lopez was headed northbound on his Harley Davidson Road King when he crashed into the truck making the U-turn.

Lopez, a Nipomo resident, died at the scene.

CortezBeltran of Bakersfield and his passenger fled following the crash. A CHP officer witnessed the crash and was able to detain CortezBeltran and his passenger. Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

Officers booked CortezBeltran in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of hit-and-run resulting in death, vehicular manslaughter, possession of a switchblade knife, possession of a controlled substance, warrant for failure to appear and for not disclosing identification.

