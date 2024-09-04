Fire burning north in southern San Luis Obispo County
By KAREN VELIE
A vegetation fire is burning in a rural area of southern San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday morning.
At 9:20 a.m., a caller reported a fire burning at Chimineas Ranch Road in an area north of Highway 166 and west of the Carrizo Plain National Monument. Multiple firefighters headed to the scene, though an hour and a half later only five units had arrived at the scene.
CalCoastNews will provide updates on this breaking news event.
