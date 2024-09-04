SLO police scuffle with armed man in park on Labor Day

September 3, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police officers pursued and briefly fought a man who was allegedly waving a knife in a park on Monday afternoon. Eventually, officers arrested the suspect.

Shortly after 3 p.m., dispatchers sent police officers to the 300 block of Madonna Road, where multiple callers had reported a male waving a large knife in the air in the parking lot of a restaurant. When police arrived, the suspect, later identified as Samuel Stokes, ran across Madonna Road and into Laguna Lake Park, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

During Labor Day, Laguna Lake Park was busy with families and children enjoying the recreational space, police said.

Officers attempted to negotiate with Stokes. But, the suspect ran toward areas where children were present while swinging the knife and yelling.

Police used less-than-lethal projectiles in attempts to stop Stokes. When the projectiles proved ineffective, officers managed to surround Stokes and convince him to drop the knife.

Officers attempted to arrest Stokes, who then began to fight. Nonetheless, officers soon managed to take the suspect into custody. No one suffered injuries during the arrest.

Authorities booked Stokes in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of felony brandishing a weapon, felony resisting an officer with force or violence, misdemeanor being under the influence of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Stokes remains in custody with his bail set at $125,000, according to SLO County Sheriff’s Office.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Investigators ask that anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it contact the watch commander at (805) 781-7312.

