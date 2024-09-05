High-speed chase suspect arrested after fleeing from Morro Bay to SLO

September 4, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Police arrested a Morro Bay man who led authorities on a high-speed chase between Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo on Tuesday.

Shortly after 4 p.m., dispatchers alerted Morro Bay officers to a male suspect punching the window of a vehicle in the Taco Bell parking lot. Four minutes later, a Morro Bay officer located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s car. The officer attempted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Kennedy Drive.

The driver, later identified as 43-year-old Gil Sung Kim of Morro Bay, failed to yield to officers and sped away in the area of Harbor and Morro Bay boulevards. Kim then headed southbound on Highway 1, where he stopped briefly.

Kim ignored officers’ commands to turn off his vehicle and exit the car. He then fled erratically, continuing southbound on Highway 1, reaching speeds of up to 115 mph.

Police terminated the chase due to concerns about public safety. Moments later, Kim turned around and began heading north on Highway 1 back towards Morro Bay.

Officers attempted another stop, but Kim fled again, traveling up to 50 mph on Quintana Road. Police again called off the chase because of safety concerns.

Kim then headed towards San Luis Obispo on Highway 1. A CHP helicopter crew later located Kim’s vehicle in SLO. Authorities followed Kim to an address on Farrier Court.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies came out to the scene and managed to take Kim into custody. They then turned the suspect over to Morro Bay police.

Authorities later booked Kim in San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Investigators ask that anyone who has information about the incident contact the Morro Bay Police Department at (805) 772- 6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

