Paso Robles police holding DUI checkpoint Saturday night

September 18, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police announced plans to conduct a DUI checkpoint in the city at an undisclosed location on Saturday evening from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The department selects the location based on the number of previous accidents and the frequency of DUI arrests. Officers check licenses and insurance while looking for signs of impairment.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Commander Lehr said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety.”

Paso Robles Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

