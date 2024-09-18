Suspect in Pismo Beach murder cut his neck, jumped off pier

September 18, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The 34-year-old suspect in last week’s murder of a Pismo Beach bartender left the scene of the crime and drove to Ventura where he allegedly cut his own neck and then jumped off a pier in a suicide attempt.

Andrew Frederick Rodriguez and the murder victim, 39-year-old Jonathan Campbell Perez, were close friends who worked together at Giuseppe’s in Pismo Beach – Rodriguez as a supervisor and Perez as a bartender. On Wednesday evening, the men spent time together at Perez’s home on the 1200 block of Price Street, about a four minute walk from the restaurant.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Rodriguez allegedly stabbed Perez, who died at the scene.

Rodriguez then drove southbound on Highway 101 towards Ventura County where he allegedly cut his neck and then jumped off a pier into the Pacific Ocean. Rodriguez was released from a hospital in Ventura County on Sunday afternoon. His booking photo shows a bandage on the left side of his neck.

Pismo Beach police officers booked Perez into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a murder charge along with an enhancement for using a deadly weapon. Prosecutors also noted Rodriguez, who lives in Santa Maria with his wife and young child, was convicted of three felonies in 2010.

Regarding an incident on Sept 17, 2009, Rodriguez was arrested and later found guilty of sexual intercourse with an intoxicated victim, sexual penetration of an unconscious victim and one felony count of burglary in 2010.

On Tuesday, San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Rita Federman ordered Rodriguez to remain remanded in jail without bail.

