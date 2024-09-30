San Luis Obispo police seek help identifying alleged thief
September 30, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo police are seeking the public’s help identifying a woman who allegedly stole a cart full of items from a hardware store last week.
On Friday shortly before 5 p.m., a woman went into Miner’s Hardware on Santa Barbara Avenue and loaded her cart with merchandise. After leaving the store without paying, the woman put the items in the trunk of her white car. She then fled the scene.
Investigators are asking anyone who can identify the woman to call (805) 594-8082 and reference case 240927065.
