San Luis Obispo to allow retail pot shops to deliver cannabis

September 3, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to allow retail pot shops to also deliver cannabis.

Under former City Manager Derek Johnson, the San Luis Obispo City Council voted to direct staff to update the cannabis program to allow retail storefronts to also deliver marijuana. The shops would need to procure an additional conditional use permit.

Currently, the city has two retail pot shops: Megan’s Organic Market and SLOCAL Roots. A permit for a third retail cannabis store is winding through the process.

On Tuesday, the City Council approved a draft ordinance to allow pot shops to also apply for delivery permits. The proposed ordinance will require a second reading at a future City Council meeting.

