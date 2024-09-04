Mountain lion spotted near neighborhood in Paso Robles

September 3, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The Paso Robles Police Department is warning the public to be cautious after a mountain lion was spotted near the Traditions at River Oaks neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a caller reported a mountain lion in the area of Traditions Loop and North River Road. Officers are aware and patrolling the area.

The city is asking anyone who spots the mountain lion to contact the police department dispatch line at (805) 237-6464.

