This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

September 3, 2024

By CalCoastNews staff

The Paso Robles City Council will meet on Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers.

Late last year, the Paso Robles City Council voted to allow $3,143,521 for the purchase of automatic water meters for the city’s approximately 11,003 metered service connections. The city collects approximately $28 million in annual revenue from water and wastewater services. The city currently uses a third-party vendor to manually read water meters.

Under item 6 on the agenda, the City Council will consider giving the construction contract for installing the meters to Professional Meters in the amount of $1,318,016, and authorize the use of up to 10% construction contingency, in an amount not to exceed $131,801, for a total construction budget of $1,449,817.

The Pismo Beach City Council will meet on Sept. 3 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers.

In Nov. 2014, California voters approved Proposition 47, which reclassified certain non-violent felonies as misdemeanors. While the intent of Proposition 47 was to reduce the state’s prison population and promote rehabilitation, it led to multiple unintended consequences including increases in crime rates.

Under item 12-b on the agenda, the Pismo Beach City Council plans to vote for a referendum supporting Proposition 36, a newly proposed initiative that seeks to ensure accountability for repeat offenders and those committing drug-related crimes while still maintaining a focus on rehabilitation and diversion programs. The the League of California Cities supports Proposition 36.

The San Luis Obispo City Council will meet on Sept. 3 at 5:30 p.m. in its council chambers.

Under former City Manager Derek Johnson, the San Luis Obispo City Council voted to direct staff to update the cannabis program to allow retail storefronts to also deliver marijuana.

Currently, the city has two retail pot shops: Megan’s Organic Market and SLOCAL Roots. A third retail cannabis store is winding through the permit process.

Under item 6-a on the agenda, the City Council will consider approval of a draft ordinance to allow pot shops to also apply for delivery permits. The proposed ordinance will require a second reading at a future City Council meeting.

The Templeton Community Services District will meet on Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. in the boardroom.

The Los Osos Community Services District will meet on Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. in the boardroom.

