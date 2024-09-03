San Luis Obispo attorney John Belsher, Wright lose motion for a retrial

September 3, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo attorney John Belsher and his partner Ryan Wright lost their bid for a new trial on Monday morning.

In a scheme rife with fraud and deceit, Belsher bilked his clients out of millions of dollars while living a life of luxury. On May, 23, Superior Court Judge Michael Kelley ordered Belsher and his partner Ryan Petetit to pay more than $3.6 million to Debra and Jeff Chase, a couple the pair bilked out of nearly $3 million they invested in four of the developers’ projects.

Under their PB Companies’ name, Belsher and Petetit borrowed money from banks and hard money lenders to fund more than a dozen projects they valued at over $300 million. Belsher also solicited his friends and clients to invest, a group that included the Chases.

Even though Belsher served as both his and Wright’s attorney during the civil trial, Belsher hired attorney Neil Tardiff to represent him post trial. Attorney Roy Ogden is listed on the court calendar as Wright’s attorney. In a motion for a new trial, the losing party asks the trial court to reexamine one or more issues of fact or law.

The defendants’ first argument concerns Wright, who has been in custody in a federal jail in Los

Angeles since his arrest on Oct. 30. Wright contends he was not afforded a fair trial because of issues with his Zoom connection while in custody. As a result, Wright argues he was unable to have meaningful and timely access to his attorney, Belsher.

During the bulk of the trial, Wright, who claimed he was living in the Los Angeles area, attended trial through Zoom. Trial began on Oct. 17, 2023. Wright attended via Zoom through Oct. 27.

During a hiatus in the trial, on Oct. 30, federal agents arrested Wright at his home in Grover Beach on a three-count indictment charging him with conspiracy to bribe former SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill, falsification of records and obstruction of justice.

After pleading the fifth during his deposition regarding the Chase lawsuit, Wright was barred from testifying at trial.

While attending the trial via Zoom while incarcerated, on Nov. 20, Wright failed repeatedly to respond to the judge, leading to a half-day delay. On other dates, Wright would leave Zoom while the trial was ongoing.

“The record is quite clear, that the court offered meaningful accommodations to Wright’s counsel to protect Wright’s rights in terms of the ability to consult with counsel before the counsel was required to commence or complete the examination of witnesses,” according to Judge Kelley’s tentative ruling. “There is no merit to the argument that any of the court’s rulings constitute an irregularity in the proceeding.”

The defendants also argue that the court abused its discretion by refusing to take judicial notice of the

formation date of Belsher Law. However, at the time Belsher made the request, the record was closed.

Next, the defendants argue the court’s findings regarding recission were made without foundation in the pleadings or in the relevant statutory authority. However, rescission is available as a remedy for both breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty.

Judge Kelley denied the defendants’ motion for a new trial on the basis that there were irregularities in the proceedings. Neither Ryan Wright, Tardiff nor Ogden attended the hearing on Monday.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...