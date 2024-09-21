Who supports raising California’s minimum wage through Prop. 32

September 21, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

If passed, Proposition 32 will raise the minimum wage in California to $17 for the remainder of 2024, and $18 an hour starting in Jan. 2025 for businesses with 25 or more employees. The minimum wage is currently $16 an hour.

For small businesses with less than 25 employees, Prop. 32 would raise the minimum raise to $17 in Jan. 2025, and $18 in 2026.

Proponent of raising the minimum wage have donated more than $10.4 million, Donors include: California Democratic Party, League of Women Voters of California, California Labor Federation, Unite Here, and One Fair Wage.

Supporters argue every Californian working a 40 hour week should be able to earn a living wage. Also, that if more people earn a fair wage the entire economy would prosper.

Opponents of raising the minimum wage have raised xxx. Opponents include: California Restaurant Association, California Grocers Association, Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, and the California Chamber of Commerce.

Opponents argue the passage of Prop. 32 will harm small businesses. They point at the increased in wages for fast food employees to $20 an hour, which has led to layoffs and business closures.

