Wrong way driver causes fatal crash in Santa Maria, Highway 101 closed

September 8, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A wrong way driver caused a fatal crash on Highway 101 in Santa Maria on Sunday morning, closing all lanes of southbound Highway 101 at Betteravia Road, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 5 a.m., multiple callers began reporting a vehicle headed northbound in a southbound lane of the highway. Officers arrived to find two vehicles involved in a head-on crash between Santa Maria Way and Betteravia Road and debris across all southbound lanes.

A woman died at the scene. A man suffered critical injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Officers shut down southbound Highway 101 Betteravia Road and are diverting traffic through the city. More information about this crash is not available at this time.

This was the second fatal crash in Santa Maria in less than eight hours.

