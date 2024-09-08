Man dies in three-car crash by Santa Maria

September 8, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A man died in a three-car crash on the outskirts of Santa Maria on Saturday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., three vehicles collided on W. Main Street west of Hansen Way. An adult male driver died at the scene of the crash, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

One person emerged from the crash moderately injured, while another individual sustained minor injuries. An ambulance transported both patients to the Marian Regional Medical Center emergency room.

An additional three patients turned down medical treatment following the collision.

Officials closed W. Main Street in both directions as emergency personnel tended to the scene. CHP officers are investigating the cause of the crash.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...