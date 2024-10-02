San Luis Obispo County supervisor erupts during radio show

October 2, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg snapped at callers, interrupted them and yelled during a drama-filled interview with KVEC radio talk show host Dave Congalton on Sept. 30.

On a previous show on Sept. 21, two members of the non-partisan React Alliance, Saro Rizzo and Andrea Lueker, discussed their concerns with wind energy’s impacts on fishing, tourism, property values and wildlife. Ortiz-Legg called in to the show to repeat her primary argument, it is to early in the process to worry about the project.

When Rizzo did not agree, Ortiz-Legg huffed before arguing for carbon free energy and repeatedly interrupting Congalton’s guests.

Wanting equal time to discuss the positive impacts of wind energy and the proposed industrialization, or what Ortiz-Legg refers to as revitalization, of Port San Luis and the Morro Bay waterfront, Ortiz-Legg sought a guest position on Congalton’s show.

Congalton invited Otiz-Legg to join him as a guest during the 4 o’clock hour on Monday

While Ortiz-Legg noted React Alliance’s examination of the proposed project is part of the process, she said she needed to point out the misinformation its members are disseminating.

Ortiz-Legg made the following points:

No specifics are yet known as the wind energy project is still eight to 10 years out.

There is $9 million in differed maintenance at Port San Luis.

This could be better and allow more enjoyment of the coast.

It will not harm fisheries and could actually help.

During the show, Ortiz-Legg told Congalton to block several callers. Congalton reminded her that she called in when they were guests.

“I’m not going to take Mandy’s call,” Ortiz-Legg said.

After Mandy Davis disputed several of the supervisor’s claims, Ortiz-Legg said, “That’s why I don’t want to do this.”

In response to a fisherman’s concerns over dropping catch numbers, she argued her data shows nearly $4 million in countywide fishing revenue. She however did not address the fisherman’s concerns that catch numbers and industry incomes are currently down because of sonar testing.

“We are lucky to have these problems,” Ortiz-Legg said. “I welcome real conversations with real information and not stuff that is hearsay, whatever, this kind of stuff and everything is nefarious.”

Congalton declined CalCoastNews’ request for comment.

