Babysitter guilty of sex abuse against child in San Luis Obispo

October 11, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A judge on Friday sentenced a 23-year-old babysitter to five-years in prison for committing multiple acts of sexual abuse against an 11-year-old girl he was watching in San Luis Obispo.

After an eight-day trial, the jury determined Tanner Fite committed four separate sexual acts against the child on Oct. 15, 2023. Evidence included cyber forensic data retrieved from the defendant’s cell phone that revealed he had viewed 25 pornographic videos during the time he was babysitting the child.

At today’s sentencing hearing, San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Jesse Marino found true three factors in aggravation:

The victim was particularly vulnerable,

Fite took advantage of a position of trust while committing the crimes, and

Fite engaged in violent conduct indicating a serious danger to society.

Judge Marino also found two factors in mitigation existed:

Fite had an insignificant record of criminal conduct, and

Fite was under 26 years of age at the time he committed the crimes (he was 22).

“In San Luis Obispo County, we vigorously prosecute child predators and fully enforce California law to protect children – our most vulnerable citizens,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “While we are disappointed with the light prison sentence, I am very proud of the young victim who displayed immense strength when she reported the crime and later testified in court.”

