CHP warns of Highway 41 delays between Atascadero and Morro Bay
October 27, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
The California Highway Patrol is warning drivers to expect delays on Highway 41 between Atascadero and Morro Bay Sunday morning as a result of PG&E crews doing electrical work.
Drivers should expect intermittent traffic stops as PG&E crews pull wires across the highway.
The delays are expected to occur between 8 a.m. and noon.
