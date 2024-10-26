Creston Village welcomes trick-or-treaters on Tuesday

October 26, 2024

OPINION by JULIE TACKER

Creston Village Assisted Living and Memory Care’s trunks, tricks and treats event is Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the facility parking lot. The community is invited to bring their costume-clad trick-or-treaters to enjoy sweet treats from the trunks of the facility manager’s decorated cars.

This is a great opportunity for our grandma’s and grandpa’s to enjoy watching pint-sized ghosts, goblins, princesses, pirates, clowns and characters from the city of Paso Robles and surrounding community.

Free hot dogs, chips and soft drinks will also be provided.

Creston Village Assisted Living and Memory Care is located at 1919 Creston Road in Paso Robles.

