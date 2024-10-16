Examining election fraud allegation against Hunter Breese

October 16, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

With less than one month before the Nov. 5 election, an allegation of voter fraud could change the makeup of the Paso Robles Unified School District Board of Trustees.

CalCoastNews examines who lodged the complaint against candidate Hunter Breese, what is the allegation, and what is the evidence. Breese is currently running for the Trustee Area 3 seat on the school board against incumbent Nathan Williams.

In a complaint filed with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office on Sept. 25, Camille Katz asks investigators to look into her allegation Breese does not live on Red Cloud Road, in a home owned by Sharon Johnson. Katz claims the neighbors have not seen him there.

Katz also questions Breese’s connections to Trustee Kenney Enney and the Republican Party in her request for an investigation. In response to Katz’s request, investigators gathered Breese’s filing documents from the SLO County Clerk-Recorder’s Office.

After filing her complaint, Katz sent a copy to the Paso Robles Daily News at the same time an anonymous tip was sent to the Tribune. A Tribune reporter reached out to Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano who confirmed the SLO County District Attorney’s Office is investigating Katz’s allegation, an investigation that will not be completed until after the election.

Katz, a self-professed witch who has mocked Christians and the Bible during school board meetings, has butted heads with Breese, Enney and a group of local Christians over issues regarding informing parents of their children’s preferred gender identification.

Breese provided CalCoastNews a copy of a two-year lease he signed on May 30. Currently, Breese says he stays at the rental the majority of the week and takes care of Johnson’s dogs.

Johnson and Enney are engaged to be married. While Johnson primarily resides at Enney’s home, she plans to move in permanently with Enney after their wedding in May. Enney is building a kennel for her dogs.

Enney questions the timing and political motivations behind Katz’s complaint. On Oct. 4, security cameras captured Breese’s opponent, Nathan Williams, parked near Breese’s rental. A few days later, a Tribune reporter called Breese to ask about the election fraud investigation.

Williams explains he was on Red Cloud Road handing out fliers and was not involved in Katz’s complaint.

In security camera videos, Williams is carrying fliers, which he places in at least one mailbox. Enney said he is in the process of informing both the regional U.S. postal inspector and the Fair Political Practices Commission of Williams placement of campaign material in mailboxes, which is prohibited.

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, but it requires 5,000 paid subscribers.

Your subscription will help us to continue investigating and reporting the news.

