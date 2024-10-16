Fire in the riverbed in Paso Robles quickly extinguished
October 16, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A fire in the Salinas riverbed in Paso Robles was quickly extinguished on Tuesday evening largely because of the city’s fire protection measures.
Shortly after 9:20 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning near North River Road and the Highway 46 East overpass in an area where mutiple homeless people camp. Firefighter arrived to find a 30 feet by 30 feet grassy area ablaze.
Because of firebreaks created from grazing goats, the blaze was quickly contained to a small area. The grazed area also made it easier for firefighters to make quick access.
The fire, which burnt less than a tenth of an acre, started in a nearby encampment.
For the past four years, Paso Robles has tasked up to 500 goats and sheep with creating firebreaks and reducing fuel loads along the Salinas River.
