Goleta man sentenced to 300 years for sexually abusing children

October 9, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 62-year-old Goleta man was sentenced to 300 years in prison on Wednesday for sexually abusing two girls for over four years. Cirilo Martinez was convicted of 12 counts.

Martinez lived with his sister, who babysat the two girls. The abuse started when the girls were between 4 and 9 years old, and continued for four years.

At 9-years-old, the younger victim disclosed the abuse to her therapist.

During the investigation, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to get Martinez to confess to his crimes.

The two victims, now 12 and 14 years old, confronted their abuser during the trial.

