120 new housing units in San Luis Obispo for Cal poly faculty, staff

October 9, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Cal Poly Partners, a nonprofit that supports the campus community, recently acquired 120 housing units in the newly constructed Harvest Lofts located within the San Luis Ranch development in San Luis Obispo. The units, located off Madonna Road, will be available for rent to faculty and staff with a goal of providing a reliable, hassle-free housing solution for new and current Cal Poly faculty and staff.

“This is a great opportunity to support our faculty and staff as well as the community that they live in,” Cal Poly Partners CEO Cody VanDorn said. “Whether they are transitioning into new role on campus or have been at Cal Poly and in the community for years, Harvest Lofts will be a supportive and conducive environment for their professional and personal growth.”

Just four miles from Cal Poly, Harvest Lofts offer four distinct floor plans, from studio to one-bedroom apartments ranging from 407-square-foot studios to 516-square-foot apartments.

“For years the cost and availability of housing has been a huge challenge for our faculty and staff, and this is the next phase in a planned approach aimed at addressing that,” VanDorn said.

San Luis Ranch is a new neighborhood in San Luis Obispo that includes a mix of residential, commercial, and office uses surrounded by areas of open space and agriculture near Laguna Lake Park and Open Space.

There are currently more than a dozen new homeowners in the San Luis Ranch development who have joined multi-plaintiff lawsuits regarding issues with mold, foundations, structural defects and failures to properly seal structures which has led to rodent infestations in the condo buildings. In addition, those who have purchased condos claim the lack of parking is a major issue.

“With over 1,000 units of demand, access to attainable housing is consistently cited as a major hurdle in hiring and retaining new faculty and staff members,” according to a Cal Poly press release. “Cal Poly Partners, alongside the university, is developing attainable housing program for campus community members.”

