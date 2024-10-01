Santa Maria Courthouse bomber charged with attempted murder

October 1, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The 20-year-old man who set off a bomb injuring five people at the Santa Maria Courthouse is facing 10 additional charges including attempted murder, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Nathaniel McGuire went to the courthouse on the morning of Sept. 25 intending to murder the deputies working at the security desk near Department 9 and a judge. He tossed a bag containing a bomb at the security desk while yelling “Liberty or Death,” before heading to his car to grab a gun with plans to shoot the judge.

Federal prosecutors charged McGuire on Sept. 26 with malicious damage to a building by means of an explosive. If convicted, McGuire faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of 40 years on the federal charge.

On Oct. 1, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office filed 10 charges against McGuire, including two counts of attempted murder, use of an explosive device with the intent to murder, use of an explosive device for purposes of terrorizing, use of an explosive device causing injury, multiple counts of arson with use of an accelerant, and possession of loaded firearms.

McGuire was scheduled to appear in Department 9 on the day of the bombing for an arraignment on charges of possession of a loaded and concealed revolver that was not registered to him.

Investigators also suspect McGuire started several fires in the Santa Maria area in preparation for his attack on the courthouse.

McGuire is currently being held without bail in a federal jail in Los Angeles. The district attorney’s complaint will remain pending until any federal charges are adjudicated and McGuire is transported back to Santa Barbara County to face the 10 additional charges.

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, but it requires 5,000 paid subscribers.

Your subscription will help us to continue investigating and reporting the news.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...