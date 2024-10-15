One-year-old child struck and killed in Santa Maria

October 15, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A one-year-old child died after being struck by a vehicle in Santa Maria on Sunday.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a 911 caller reported a vehicle had struck a child in the 600 block of W. Cypress Street in Santa Maria. Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and transported the toddler to Marian Regional Medical Center, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Despite lifesaving efforts, medical personnel pronounced the child deceased.

The Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Bureau came out to the scene of the collision and took control of the investigation. The investigation remains ongoing.

Investigators request that anyone who has information about the crash call (805) 928-3781 ext. 2315 for Officer Robles, or ext. 1355 for Officer Rhoads.

