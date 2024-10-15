Arroyo Grande man killed his father, attempted to kill his mother

October 15, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 29-year-old man is in jail after he allegedly killed his father, attempted to kill his mother and set his parents’ Arroyo Grande home and daycare on fire on Monday night.

Alan Fonseca Osio, a man with a violent criminal history, is charged with murdering his 59-year-old father Miguel Osio and attempting to kill his 59-year-old mother Veronica Osio. Alan Osio is also charged with arson of an inhabited structure. He burnt his parents 283 Spruce Street home to the ground.

During the fire, suffering from mutiple wounds Veronica Osis left the home. She asked officers to get her husband. First responders took Miguel from the burning building and attempted to perform CPR. He died at the scene.

With the house engulfed in flames, Alan Osio stood on a balcony in the front of the home while officers stood below with their guns drawn. First responders put a ladder against the balcony, but he kicked it away.

Alan Osio dropped off the balcony and ran around to the back of the home while officers yelled “drop it.”

Arroyo Grande officers booked Alan Osio in the San Luis Obispo County Jail where her remains held without bail.

In the past 10 years, law enforcement arrested Alan Osio 13 times for crimes including, assault with a deadly weapon, battery with serious bodily injury, attempted kidnapping, attempted carjacking, hit-and-run, and corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

