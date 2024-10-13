San Luis Obispo bound passenger plane diverted to Bakersfield
October 13, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
The pilots of a passenger flight headed from Texas to San Luis Obispo discovered the planes flaps were not working on Wednesday, leading the pilots to divert the plane to Bakersfield, according to Simple Flying.
Without flaps, the pilots knew the landing speed would be accelerated. While San Luis Obispo’s runway is only 6,100 feet the runway in Bakersfield is 10,855 feet, making it a safer option for the difficult landing.
With emergency equipment on standby, the pilots landed the American Airlines Airbus in Bakersfield. The passengers were than transported to San Luis Obispo by bus.
