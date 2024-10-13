Coastal Commission green-lights 8 proposed homes in Cayucos

October 13, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The California Coastal Commission last week approved an eight-home project proposed in Cayucos. Neighbors had appealed to the Coastal Commission, as expected, following the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission’s 4-0 approval of the development in March.

The nearly 10 acre site is located on N. Ocean Avenue at the north end of the community of Cayucos within the residential multi-family land use category. South of the site set single family and multi-family residences on the bluff facing the ocean, and a mobile home park adjacent to the east.

Two Cayucos residents on Lucerne Road filed an appeal to the Coastal Commission arguing development on the site could lead to mudslides. However, applicant Josef Steinmann hired consultants to prepare several geotechnical reports that were peer reviewed and approved by the county geologist. The reports confirmed “that the potential for landslides was low and that there were no seeps or springs at the project site.”

The commissioners rejected the residents’ appeal.

To move forward, the SLO County Planning Commission will need to approve permits for each home.

