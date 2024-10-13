Paso Robles City Council’s decision will cost community millions

October 12, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

For three years, the British Royal Air Force conducted training exercises at the Paso Robles Municipal Airport, an activity that brought approximately $3 million annually to the local economy. Scheduled to return to the Central Coast in Jan. 2025, the group now plans to conduct their training from San Luis Obispo.

The former fixed based operator at the Paso Robles airport, ACI Jet, courted several military groups to conduct trainings and operations at the Paso Robles airport, actions that brought approximately $6 million a year to the local economy.

The 80 to 100 British Royal Air Force troops stayed at area hotels and spent money locally during their two to three week training on the Central Coast.

Earlier this year, the Paso Robles City Council voted 4-1, with Chris Bausch dissenting, to select Loyds Aviation over ACI Jet as the city’s fixed based operator. Those in favor of Loyds, which is based in Bakersfield, noted they had a superior mechanics team and were a better cultural fit with the city.

However, mutiple members of the hospitality industry spoke in favor of ACI Jet and its ability to generate hospitality revenue.

Noreen Martin said that the owners of ACI Jet have generational ties to the community. She also reminded the council that when the previous company working concessions at the airport went belly up, it was ACI Jet that stepped in and provided fuel for firefighters and air ambulances.

The council then voted for Loyds Aviation. Several council members said the British Royal Air Force would continue conducting training operations at the Paso Robles airport regardless of who they selected for fixed based operator.

However, in Jan. 2025, the British Royal Air Force will conduct their training operations from the SLO County Airport where ACI Jet is the fixed base operator.

