Templeton school district measure seeks too much money, vote no

October 19, 2024

OPINION by RUSSELL SPOTTEN

As a 27-year resident of Templeton, I feel compelled to provide some additional input regarding Templeton Unified School District Ballot Measure D-24, which is asking residents to authorize $53.2 in new bonds to finance a list of “specific school facilities projects,” with the list included in the voter information guide.

These new general obligation bonds will be financed by imposing a new property tax to every property owner within the Templeton Unified School District boundaries at the rate of $60 per $100,000 in assessed value. For example, a property with an assessed valued of $600,000 will be obligated to pay an additional property tax of $360 per year.

On the surface, this does not seem like too much to pay in order to upgrade and modernize the school district’s facilities. That said, it is important to note that Templeton property owners are already paying for a similar bond measure that was voted for in 2012. The Templeton 2012 General Obligation Bond had a face value of $35 million when approved, of which the the principle amount owed is currently $29.9 million. According to the SLO County web site, the “scheduled final payment date (subject to change)” for the 2012 bond is Aug. 2046.

Therefore, Measure D-24 asks for property owners in Templeton to now be obligated to pay for $83.1 million in total bond debt, ($29.9 million previous and $53.2 million new), for “upgrading and modernizing” equipment, classrooms, etc.).

For a small town, whose population in 2023 was listed at 8,386, this seems like an irresponsible amount of money to borrow. For someone who is retired and living mostly on Social Security and a little savings, I know how I will plan to vote.

 


Comments
So, 26 years ago you bought your house for $200k. It is $120 a year to you, or $10 a month.

The tyranny of the left never ends.

Pay up and send our kids to school with nice facilities and the latest technology.


When in doubt, vote NO.


Strongly disagree. School facilities need upgrades. People want to come to this community because of the schools and italso indirectly creates better home values. It’s an investment in our community. Better schools results in lower crime and a smarter and more prosperous community.


I’m sure you missed the part, where she said the 2012 Bond is still in effect, still being paid for, and is the exact same thing as D-24. Where has that money gone? What have the taxpayers of teeny tiny Templeton got for their current $29 million dollars, that absolutely demands an additional $53 million dollars?


This is where Conservatives and liberals veer off onto vastly different paths. Conservatives want fiscal responsibility. Liberals want to tax and spend and tax some more with little to show for it.


Vote NO on D-24


How much is “to much?”


Bond is such a nice way of saying higher property taxes. How about everybody paying not just property owners.


Old retiree with no more stake in the game, doesn’t want to support future generations.


In other news, the sky is blue.


Bet school administration would have no problem paying the increase……


﻿