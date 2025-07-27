Three people killed in plane crash off Monterey County

July 27, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Three people were killed after a small plane crashed into the Pacific Ocean off Monterey County late Saturday night.

The plane, a 1974 twin-engine Beechcraft, took off shortly after 10 p.m. from the San Carlos Airport near Redwood City. Less than 30 minutes later, the plane was last seen on radar.

The US Coast Guard led the rescue effort that continued into Sunday. All three people aboard the plane were confirmed dead.

The plane crashed near Point Pinos Lighthouse in Pacific Grove, in the same area where singer-songwriter John Denver fatally crashed his homemade plane in 1997.

