DUI checkpoint in Santa Maria nets six arrests, 21 citations

July 27, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Santa Maria Police Department arrested six drivers for DUI, while citing a total of 21 drivers, during a DUI checkpoint on July 26.

Results of DUI checkpoint

Officers arrested six drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Officers cited 13 drivers for driving without a license.

Officers cited two drivers for driving on a suspended license.

There were 765 vehicles that passed through the checkpoint.

Officers screened 130 drivers.

“The Santa Maria Police Department is dedicated to removing impaired drivers from the road,” police said. “Driving under the influence is not only a serious safety risk but also carries significant legal and financial consequences.”

Drivers facing a first-time DUI conviction can expect an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, along with a suspended driver’s license.

The Santa maria Police Department plans to conduct additional DUI and driver’s license checkpoints in the coming months as part of ongoing efforts to enhance public safety. Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

