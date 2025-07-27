DUI checkpoint in Santa Maria nets six arrests, 21 citations
July 27, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The Santa Maria Police Department arrested six drivers for DUI, while citing a total of 21 drivers, during a DUI checkpoint on July 26.
Results of DUI checkpoint
- Officers arrested six drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol.
- Officers cited 13 drivers for driving without a license.
- Officers cited two drivers for driving on a suspended license.
- There were 765 vehicles that passed through the checkpoint.
- Officers screened 130 drivers.
“The Santa Maria Police Department is dedicated to removing impaired drivers from the road,” police said. “Driving under the influence is not only a serious safety risk but also carries significant legal and financial consequences.”
Drivers facing a first-time DUI conviction can expect an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, along with a suspended driver’s license.
The Santa maria Police Department plans to conduct additional DUI and driver’s license checkpoints in the coming months as part of ongoing efforts to enhance public safety. Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines