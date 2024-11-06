Brad Pitt filming racing movie at the Oceano Dunes
By KAREN VELIE
Brad Pitt is currently filming scenes for F1, a Formula 1 racing movie, at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area. The filming is slated to continue through Thursday afternoon.
In the movie scheduled for release in June 2025, Pitt plays an ex-Formula 1 driver who returns to the sport to mentor a rookie teammate played by Damson Idris. The cast also includes Academy Award winner Javier Bardem and actress Kerry Condon.
Warner Bros. is utilizing the Grand Avenue parking lot in Grover Beach to park their trailers and other vehicles.
While some areas are restricted, the Oceano Dunes remain open to the public.
