Paso Robles man charged with murder, hate crime, animal cruelty

November 6, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 21-year-old Paso Robles man is facing charges of murder, animal cruelty and a hate crime in the stabbing death of 32-year-old Todd Pinion of Atascadero, a gay man.

Pinion had been missing for more than a week when his body was found near a creek in rural Santa Margarita on Nov. 2. The body of Pinion’s dog Spock was found on the Cuesta Grade.

Investigators suspect Tyler Stevens killed Pinion with a knife and then abused his dog.

Officers booked Stevens in the San Luis Obispo County Jail in the early morning hours of Nov. 3. He is being held without bail.

