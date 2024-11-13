Victims of Atascadero rapist speak out, want maximum sentence

November 13, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Atascadero rapist Nate Abate was in court on Tuesday for what was initially scheduled to be a sentencing hearing. Instead, woman who have accused Abate of sexual assault provided victim statements to the court, and asked the judge to levy the highest prison sentence – eight years and eight months.

On Oct. 18, a jury found Abate guilty of raping multiple underage girls, while his friend and alleged accomplice remains on the run. Abate, 35, was found guilty of one county of forcible rape, one count of rape of an intoxicated person and one count of oral copulation with a minor.

Friends and family of Abate told the judge he has changed, while seeking a lower sentence.

In 2022, more than 30 women came forward on social media with allegations of sexual assaults against Julian Contreras, the owner of Kin Coffee Bar in San Luis Obispo, and Abate, the owner of Nate’s Barber in Atascadero. Abate then changed the name of his business to Cardinal Barbershop.

After law enforcement secured arrest warrants for the two alleged rapists, Contreras allegedly fled to Mexico.

Abate is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 19.

